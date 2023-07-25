Jeff Hardy Says It’s A Battle To Get Back On Dynamite, Talks Goal In AEW

The Hardy Boys still want one final run as tag-team champions.

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview, during which he spoke about wanting to use the time he has been given on AEW Rampage to make it back to AEW Dynamite.

“It’s a constant battle for me to elevate myself back to the Dynamite show,” he said. “Hopefully, eventually. [Rampage] is kind of the B Show, but you just go out there and give the people what they want and get their money’s worth.”

Hardy would then go on to address his goal of obtaining the AEW World Tag-Team Championships along with his brother, Matt Hardy.

“Naturally, the ultimate goal is for myself and Matt is the AEW World Tag Team Championships,” he said. “We were so close before I got myself in a hell of a mess that I got myself into, but now that I’m coming out of that, it’s within reach. We’re using the Rampage moments to hopefully, eventually, create huge Dynamite moments.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.