Jeff Hardy Scheduled To Be At The WWE PC Next Week

Jeff Hardy could be returning to action soon as he’s scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando next week.

Hardy is set to visit the Performance Center to have his progress towards an in-ring return checked on, according to PWInsider. Jeff has been out of action with a leg injury since shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. It was originally reported that he would be out of action for 6-9 months.

Regarding Jeff’s WWE contract, it was scheduled to expire on Sunday, March 1 but WWE would add extra time to the contract to make up for the time he’s been out with the injury.

Matt’s WWE contract is still scheduled to expire on March 1. PWInsider reports that the talks between Matt and WWE continue, but his status has not changed beyond that. As we’ve noted, the “major hurdle” between the two sides on a new deal is not money, but how Matt would be used creatively moving forward.

As noted before, Jeff is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36, for the charges related to his DWI arrest from October 3, 2019 in Moore County, NC. Jeff was also arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC on July 13, 2019 for public intoxication, but there’s no update on that court case as of this writing.

It was reported back in early January that WWE officials have pushed Jeff to address his personal health in the wake of those arrests, and that he has been working hard at doing that.