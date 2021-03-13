Jeff Hardy Shares His Thoughts On The AEW Brand

In an interview with the ESPN West Palm, Jeff Hardy commented the AEW brand:

“It’s really cool. Matt is in AEW and before the pandemic hit, their crowds were incredibly on fire. It’s so exciting watching, they are very different than WWE. I don’t know how to explain it, but I think they are more open-minded, WWE is kind of set in their ways. This has changed many times over the years, especially since the Attitude era, it’s way different.

Thank God, we don’t hit each other in the head with chairs anymore, I worry about that, and try not to future trip too much. It’s a lot safer now but you can still get hurt at any point.”