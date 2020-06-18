Jeff Hardy/Sheamus Urine Splash Removed From West Coast Airing Of Smackdown

FOX was reportedly not happy with Friday’s WWE SmackDown contract signing that saw Jeff Hardy soak Sheamus in his urine sample from a drug test. This is why the urine splash was edited out of the west coast airing of Smackdown. Instead of showing the urine attack to west coast viewers, the show cut to a commercial break right before it happened. FOX officials decreed that the angle violated their Standards & Practices, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Former WWE Superstar A Witness In Lawsuit Against The Company
A former WWE star that was recently released is now a confidential witness in a lawsuit against the company. As previously noted, WWE is...
The Undertaker’s Original Opponent For WWE Super Showdown 2019 Revealed
Elias wrote on Instagram how he was originally scheduled to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of...
Report: Kevin Owens Decides Not To Participate In Raw Taping On Wednesday
Kevin Owens did not attend today's RAW taping at the Performance Center, according to Fightful Select. Owens reportedly told officials that he would not...
WWE Legend Says Edge vs. Randy Orton Was ‘Like An 8-Star Match’
During the recent Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) gave his thoughts on Randy Orton vs. Edge...
WWE Star Ligero Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Pete Dunne Reacts
Indy wrestler Natalie Sykes has publicly called out WWE star Ligero for sexually harassing her. Ligero, real name Simon Musk, is part of WWE's...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com