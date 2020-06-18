Jeff Hardy/Sheamus Urine Splash Removed From West Coast Airing Of Smackdown

FOX was reportedly not happy with Friday’s WWE SmackDown contract signing that saw Jeff Hardy soak Sheamus in his urine sample from a drug test. This is why the urine splash was edited out of the west coast airing of Smackdown. Instead of showing the urine attack to west coast viewers, the show cut to a commercial break right before it happened. FOX officials decreed that the angle violated their Standards & Practices, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.