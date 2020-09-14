Jeff Hardy Signs A New Deal With WWE

During an interview with BT Sport, Jeff Hardy revealed that he signed a new contract with WWE. Hardy also mentioned that being able to use his old theme song “No More Words” was one of the terms of him staying with the company:

“No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. I’m like, ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again because I know y’all own it.’

That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again… I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

🎶 Time has come and gone for word, A thousand threats I've heard before 🎶 As soon as crowds return, so does @JEFFHARDYBRAND's No More Words 😍 "It was a part of me re-signing, I know y'all want it…" pic.twitter.com/b9TqJoGYSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 14, 2020

