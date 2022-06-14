Jeff Hardy Suspended Without Pay, Tony Khan and AEW Issue Official Statement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida, and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense Within 10 Years.

On behalf of AEW, President Tony Khan made the following statement.

“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.

If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Tony Khan

President & CEO, All Elite Wrestling”