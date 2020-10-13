Jeff Hardy vs. Lars Sullivan Announced For SmackDown

WWE has announced Lars Sullivan’s in-ring return for this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

Sullivan will face Jeff Hardy in singles action on Friday’s show.

Sullivan returned to WWE TV on last Friday’s SmackDown after being out of action since June 2019 with a knee injury. He attacked Hardy and Matt Riddle after their tag team win over The Miz and John Morrison, and then destroyed Miz.

As noted, Sullivan is eligible to be drafted on tonight’s RAW. He is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.