Jeff Hardy’s AEW Contract Set To Expire, Matt Provides Update

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including an update on his brother, Jeff Hardy’s contract status with AEW.

Matt Hardy said, “I mean, he’s been cleared. He’s just sitting at home waiting on the call.” “Unlike me, he’s not someone who really gets out and makes things happen — he just kind of waits on someone to call him.”

“He’s sitting at home just waiting on that phone call, jumping on the trampoline up and down with the dumbbells. But, yeah, he’s got until like mid-June or so, I think. And then his deal’s up. So I guess we’ll see if he ends up re-signing or not re-signing. Who knows?” “He’s very happy to be home.” “But I do know it’s important to him too, to finish up his career, and our run, on a high note. I know that is something that he wants to do. So it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”

