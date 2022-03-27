Jeff Hardy’s AEW Videos Doing Strong Numbers On YouTube

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut during the March 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and the top four most-viewed AEW videos uploaded to YouTube since his arrival have included him. Here are the view counts as of March 27th…

It’s Official: Jeff Hardy is All Elite! | AEW Dynamite, 3/9/22 (2,838,170 views)

What Happened When the Hardys Showed Up on Rampage? | AEW Rampage, 3/11/22 (2,088,822 views)

The Hardy’s Make Their AEW Tag Team Debut | St. Patrick’s Day Slam, 3/16/22 (1,554,829 views)

MUST SEE: Jeff Hardy takes Flight in the 8 Man Tornado Tag Match | AEW Dynamite, 3/23/22 (1,374,602 views)

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com published the following chart: