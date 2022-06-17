AEW Reportedly Changed Creative Plans Due to Jeff Hardy’s Scheduled Brain Scan

As PWMania.com previously reported, during his DUI traffic stop, Jeff Hardy informed officers that he had a doctor’s appointment for a brain scan. AEW had already chosen to adjust creative plans with the Hardys prior to Jeff’s DUI arrest, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com’s podcast.

This is what Alvarez said:

“The idea was the Hardys were going to win the tag titles in this ladder match, that was the plan for awhile. Apparently, at the pay-per-view when the Hardys and the Bucks had their match, Jeff was not looking good. Apparently, they examined him afterwards and he was all beat up and he didn’t remember the match. Remember when Jeff got pulled over and said he was on his way to a brain scan? He was on his way to a brain scan. So, his idea was to drink whatever he drank and then drive to his brain scan.”

“They had advertised the ladder match. He was never actually going to be in the ladder match. They were going to do the angle where he and Matt were going to be coming out for the ladder match, they were going to be jumped on the ramp and they were going to be carted off and they weren’t actually going to do the match. So, whether he had his DUI or not, Jeff was never going to do that ladder match. It was always going to be Jurassic Express vs. the Young Bucks for the tag team titles with the Young Bucks winning. The Hardys were going to be in the ladder match but then after they scheduled him for the brain scan, he wasn’t going to be in the ladder match.”

