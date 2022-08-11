Jeff Hardy’s Scheduled Hearing for His DUI Case Delayed

The next hearing for Jeff Hardy before the Volusia County Court was scheduled for August 17th, however it has been postponed for 60 days. He had the request submitted by his attorneys. After his DUI arrest in June, he also waived his right to a speedy trial.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Hardy submitted a written not guilty plea to the court in late June.

According to Pwinsider.com, Hardy’s attorneys stated the following in his application to postpone the hearing:

“Mr. Hardy is charged by Information with one count of Driving in Violation of Driver’s License Restriction; one count of Driving While License Canceled, Suspended or Revoked; and one count of Driving Under the Influence (third offense). The State of Florida tendered discovery August 2, 2022. Undersigned counsel requests additional time to review discovery and compile mitigation.”

No new court date has been set as of the time of this writing, however it is expected that one will be set for either late October or early November.

Hardy is currently undergoing treatment after being suspended indefinitely and without pay by AEW.

