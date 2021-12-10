Jeff Hardy’s Wife Beth Retweets Comments From Sean Waltman About The Rehab Industry

As previously noted, Jeff Hardy’s wife Beth wrote on Twitter that Jeff is “good” after a report came out that WWE offered Jeff “help and rehab” but it was not accepted and the company decided to release him.

Beth ended up retweeting the following comments from Sean “X-Pac” Waltman:

“Not every relapse is a reason to do in patient rehab. My best recovery came many years after I did my 3rd stint in rehab & had totally relapsed again. I came out of it on my own with the help of evidence based treatments & a hypnotherapist.

While I’m grateful for them, the rehab industry is also a huge racket.”