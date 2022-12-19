Jeff Jarrett Addresses Claims That He ‘Worked’ Vince Russo

Jeff Jarrett discussed the final few months of 2002 on a recent episode of My World and responded to Vince Russo’s claim that Jarrett “worked” him. Russo made the comments on his podcast recently, claiming that Jarrett used him during their friendship. Here are a few highlights:

Vince Russo saying Jarrett ‘worked him’:

“Do we even want to give this guy a rub? I’ll just say this, no it didn’t surprise me, at all. In 2022, I’ve been very blessed… It doesn’t surprise me. That’s in Russo’s DNA. Of course he’s gonna jump on the bandwagon. And I say that — I’m trying to say that with diplomacy. He says that I worked him, so says the man behind the pay wall. ‘So hey folks, I’m going to talk about a guy who’s supposedly ‘worked me’ but I’m going to tell you behind my paywall.’ I just chuckled to no end that — I’ll say this. Vince, I’ll say it to you. It is something that I have shared with you from time to time but after a while folks that don’t listen. I suggested to him years ago and I’ll suggest it now. I would love to know his thoughts after he took a look at the man in the mirror and let him say, ‘Hmm what was my role in all of these instances that I supposedly worked him. What is Vince’s role? What did he do good or did he do bad?’

“So he says I worked him in this relationship. Do you think there was ever a time that Vince, he’s a writer he’s proud to say he’s a writer, that he wrote a segment and wrote that segment out and when I walked through the curtain after it he regretted it? Do you think I ever didn’t deliver for him? Maybe I did here and there but for the most part, I’m sure he’s going to take this and Conrad I’m pissed off you’re even giving him the spotlight but it is and look I’ve screwed up so many times in my life and I own all of my screw-ups. But, Vince is a guy who it’s always self pity. It’s always woe is me. It’s always ‘Look what this guy did this guy worked me this guy did that. I’m the smartest man in professional wrestling.’ Here’s the cold hard truth. When WCW closed down, who’s the only person that has given him a full-time job in the last twenty years? Mic drop.’”

Making Russo wait in a car prior to debuting:

“I don’t remember him being upset about it but waiting in a car is not, I mean, it’s not a big deal. But, everything was a big deal to Vince if he thought it was something he needed to b**** about. I just don’t recall any of that being an issue and if we hid him outside it wasn’t because we’re punishing him.”

His first impression of Samoa Joe In Zero-1 in 2002:

“He’s super talented, super athletic. You know watching him over the weekend and you just think man me and him have worked together a lot. For twenty years now which kind of blows me away. Steve Corino was booking Zero-One at the time. He had the affiliation or history with the NWA title. Hashimoto you know came to Tennessee there’s history there with Hashimoto going way back.”

