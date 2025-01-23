Jeff Jarrett Addresses The Multi-Year Partnership Between TNA And WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, appeared on an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast. In it, he discussed various topics, including the multi-year partnership between TNA and WWE.

Jarrett said, “Nobody would probably have put that on the bingo card. I guess the name TNA isn’t completely — yanno, so many people just tried to rag and bag on it. I get the, I’ll call it constructive criticism, I really do, but man, it kind of seems like — and it’s not the only reason by any stretch — but when they went back to the name and they started drawing better and kind of an influx with some different talent among other things, seems like they got a little momentum. Of course, Conrad, when you’ve literally put not just your own money but your — I was a 34 year old man and I put everything I had including money into that brand and to see what it did from 02’ to 2010 and then to see the TNA LOL years and now here we are in 2025 and the WWE is quote tweeting it, that’s a pretty cool story to say the least. So congrats, seriously, to everyone involved, it couldn’t be obviously better for TNA but it’s fantastic for the wrestling business across the board.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.