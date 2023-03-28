Jeff Jarrett Believes Cody Rhodes Should Defeat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Martha Hart having some involvement in AEW’s Canadian shows:

“I’m still amazed just how it all kind of fell into place and the Feldman agency, which is Canadian, they represent all kinds of music acts, and literally a touring agency, and they’re in the merchandise business and sponsorship business. But coming together, we formed a relationship with them and essentially their first order of business, because they are in the house rules business, if you will, non televised, you know, Forbidden Door, sold out. Lots of Canadian shows are coming up this summer. But they spearheaded the Stampede and for that to fall into place, Mox went out and did the press conference. Renee went out and did the press conference. For Martha Hart, man, just having the opportunity to, on some level, being able to work with Owen’s family again, it’s cool. It’s like a dream come true. Never, ever in my wildest dreams did I think this opportunity, so pretty fired up about that.”

His thoughts on the Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo match on AEW Dynamite:

“I really tip my hat to Kenny Omega. Kenny, I guess at times, which is great, he evokes emotion. There is a Japanese style, there’s an American style, and yes, there’s a Lucha Libre style and I tip my cap to both guys, but my goodness, man. Maybe that style isn’t for everybody, but the clinic that they put on, I think Konnan called it art, I thought it was a well put together because it was a cold match. When they walk down to the ramp, there’s no real story behind it, a little bit in AAA, but in essence, it was a cold match. That’s what impressed me the most. Go out and tell a story on a cold match and tear the house down, and that’s what they did. I mean, folks go back and watch it. Kenny sold his ass off for a lot of it. Kenny in Trios tears the house down, but Kenny is in his element as a single. He’s a fantastic singles wrestler because he’s telling a Kenny story from bell to bell.”

Feeling Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39:

“I don’t remember a time off the top of my head that the industry had the opportunity because Cody, and they’ve positioned it, yes, it’s lineage and winning a title that his father never won. That’s emotional. Cody going away, maybe not having the most successful run. Started from the ground up. All the Independent scenes. All that bandwidth. Obviously the story at AEW, it goes without saying, is a part of this story. Him going back and the opportunity. Now on the opposite side of the fence is a guy that hadn’t been beat in three years. You don’t really get those opportunities to come around.”

“I’ll say this. If Roman didn’t do the honors, I truly believe it would hurt Roman worse than it would hurt Cody. It’s no secret Roman only works select shows. I mean, he’s done RAW and SmackDown both here as of late, but for a long time, he was one day a week. I don’t believe that’s sustainable in so many ways in this industry. I just don’t.”

“You can use the analogy of a TV show, a movie, or a musical act. When you’re a touring company, you better have your lead singer on almost every show. That’s just the reality and when you don’t, the product is less than. My understanding is Cody is saying, ‘Line me up. Let’s go to work alla Cena, alla anybody in that top role, So it’s a no brainer.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)