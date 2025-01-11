Jeff Jarrett Believes nWo Was A Bigger Brand Than WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, appeared on an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast. In it, he discussed various topics, including the longevity of the nWo and how he believes it was a bigger brand than the WCW itself.

Jarrett said, “I feel like as hot as DX was, the brand of the — at that time, the WWF, always overshadowed everything. Always. At WCW, they positioned the nWo as the brand. And the angle in the story, obviously, but I think that’s the longevity and that’s what completely set it apart. You really did see Hogan, Hall, and Nash, quote-unquote ‘three WWF guys’ It was like the brand. For that matter, you don’t see many WCW shirts either, you know. Bloodline, DX, or WCW shirts. You see that NWO shirt, and I think it was just because it was earmarked as a brand.”

On Kenny Omega being back:

“Which is a blessing for all involved. And I don’t know the exact ins and outs but man, his — and I won’t even do it justice. It was more than a health scare. That situation — again, I won’t do it justice. But for him to come back and match one, literally match one? That was amazing. That’s all I’ll say. He is a once in a lifetime professional wrestler. I won’t say just paid his dues over the years. But man, this ain’t his first rodeo, for him to come back on that stage and have that intensity? Hats off to him, man. I am certainly glad he is back in the active role of AEW wrestler.”

