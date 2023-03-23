Jeff Jarrett Believes That Some People Had Unrealistic Expectations For Ric Flair’s “Last Match”

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ric Flair’s “last match” from the summer of 2022:

“The expectations going into that match were so wide and diverse. You have a 35-year-plus career of mine, and Ric is a 45, and then Jay [Lethal] and Andrade [El Idolo], no disrespect, but different ones, but the expectations going into that, some people maybe delusionally thought they were going to see Flair do the upside down flip or all of his trademark stuff.”

Jarrett also addressed claims that Flair almost died during the match:

“No he [didn’t]. I was outside with Ric, beating him up, and he’s calling everything and I’m like, ‘Oh, Ric, don’t do this heart attack spot,’ and he had to do it, so he’s working. Was he dehydrated? Yes. So in spite of being in his plus-70s, and he’s dehydrated, and drank all the night before and blah, blah, blah … in a lot of ways, and I’m going to probably get criticism for that, that SOB still tore the house down!”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)