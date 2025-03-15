Jeff Jarrett Blames Dixie Carter For Hulk Hogan’s Changes In TNA

While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett reflected on Hulk Hogan’s decision to remove the six-sided ring in TNA Wrestling, emphasizing how out of touch the move was with the company’s identity.

Jarrett stated, “Talk about living in the bubble. Look, I mean, I’m always cache if I have to describe Hogan. I believe he’s the biggest box office attraction this business has ever produced. I think that includes Cena, I think that includes Rock, Undertaker, you name it. Anyway, so with all due respect, Hogan not having a clue what TNA Wrestling was all about — the six-sided ring, all of that, he was so far away from who our audience was. Again, I’ve always said, that’s on Dixie. That’s 100% on her. Why she didn’t say, Hulk, this six-sided ring got us shelf space and we’ve sold a lot of licensing on it and the way we look at it and Spike looks at it.

They ain’t going to tell you no for any reason because you’re Hulk Hogan but let me just give you some context on this and that. I mean, they booed him on night one. Can you imagine how Kevin K and Spike felt? The big savior of TNA quote unquote that didn’t need saving, was on the right track, is gonna walk out there and they’re booing him on night one? It’s just like, guys, do y’all not see the forest? Nope, you can’t because of the trees. It was just unbelievable. Just a total disconnect on every [level]. Poor Orlando Jordan and the Nasty Boys and Val Venus. It was just everything that TNA wasn’t.”

Jarrett placed the blame on Dixie Carter for allowing Hogan to make such a drastic change, arguing that Hogan’s presence in TNA was completely disconnected from what the company was supposed to be.