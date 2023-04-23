Jeff Jarrett Blames WCW’s Demise On “No Advanced Planning”

According to WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Jeff Jarrett, the demise of WCW was due to a lack of consistent leadership and creative ideas.

Jarrett joined WCW following his controversial exit from the WWF in 1999, when he allegedly ‘held up’ Vince McMahon for money to lose to Chyna after his contract expired.

WCW was purchased by the WWF for $2 million less than two years after Jarrett’s arrival, as Double-J discussed on his “My World” podcast.

He stated, “It was no advanced planning, no advanced booking. It was: show up every week and [see] what’s gonna change.

“The lack of leadership was so prevalent, and created such toxicity between staff, administrators, [and] talent, to a certain degree. It was a complete mess.”

Jarrett founded NWA:TNA Wrestling in 2002 and would return to WWE in 2018 to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

