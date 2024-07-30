Jeff Jarrett Claims That Bryan Danielson “Is In A Tug Of War In His Brain”

Over the weekend, there was news that Bryan Danielson would be subject to “heavy restrictions” before the 2024 All In PPV, according to AEW doctors.

Jeff Jarrett addressed the situation on his podcast.

“Bryan’s health, I’ll say this, and this is a shoot, he is in a tug of war in his brain. I think his wife, and I think the kids want dad at home, and I think Bryan, I still consider him, he’s been in his prime a while, and so he might be looking at his mortality, and that is an uncomfortable feeling. I know, at this stage of my career, I know the opportunities for a guy like me don’t come…it is what it is. But for Bryan, I think in a lot of ways, the mortality of his career, of performing at the highest level, the self-doubt, folks, this is about as real as it can get. I’ve been around a lot of guys and have seen them transition from primetime main event to kind of on the tail end, and they kind of slip away, and then they come back. I was always amazed at a guy like Terry Funk, that did a retirement match, and at the time, he felt it, and then would come back and take a different avenue. I think Bryan, for the first time in his career, he’s kind of staring down that barrel. For a performer, specifically for a professional wrestler, it is an uncomfortable feeling

The first thing that I believe, and the reason I think I can speak so candidly and open, I’ve experienced this, and I’ve been around others that have experienced this, and I’ve talked to other guys that have experienced this. Bryan, and I’ve had multiple conversations like this, I almost feel as if, as we stand here today, his enemy is not Swerve or the schedule or the grind or anything else. I think his best obstacle is between his ears, and I really do think that I’m trying to encourage him, and we did show some of this on-camera, but I’m also in little small talks, whether it’s catering or coffee or whatever it may be, I’m trying to encourage him, that the obstacle that he may or may not feel, because I tread lightly on this, the uncomfortableness, the mortality of the peak of his career, that’s actually the way. That is the opportunity for him to face his situation head-on and bust through it and say, ‘If this is my last shot at truly performing on the highest level,’ damn, dude. Make it your best shot. Don’t leave anything on the table, and he’s just not there yet at all.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)