Jeff Jarrett Comments On How AEW Collision Changed Their House Show

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, recently spoke with Cultaholic on a number of topics including how when he joined AEW there wasn’t even a Collision, but as soon as the company launched Collision it radically changed the House Rules strategy.

Jarrett said, “The brand continues to grow. Our non-televised live events, House Rules, I want that business to continue to grow. When I came on board, Collision wasn’t even thought of. That radically changed the strategy. Dynamite is on Wednesday and the weekends would be wide open for House Rules. Now, Collision is in the mix, which doubles our primetime coverage, so now we’re looking at Fridays and Sundays, and obviously Thursdays.”

Jarrett also spoke about how the brand continues to grow in the U.S. and U.K. markets, but there is a massive audience out there which he hopes they expand into as well.

“The brand growing overall, that’s from video games to House Rules to marketing initiatives, content, promotions. The most simplistic is for the brand to continue to grow because we live in a really big world, and the US and UK market is just two markets. It’s a massive audience out there.”

You can check out Jeff Jarrett’s complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)