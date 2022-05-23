Jeff Jarrett Confirmed for Broken Skull Sessions During Big Weekend

On the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Steve Austin will get down for a discussion.

Jarrett will be Austin’s guest on the new BSS episode, which will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, June 3.

Jarrett’s episode will air the day before the WWE NXT In Your House event and two days before the WWE Hell In a Cell event from Chicago, making this a major weekend for WWE material.

Jarrett tweeted about his appearance while promoting his own “My World” podcast, writing, “Well, well, well… And, that’s the bottom line… @MyWorldPod”

The Broken Skull Sessions have had a busy year thus far in 2022. In January, Austin hosted Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in February. WWE Hall of Famer Lita in March and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in April. This month saw the returning Cody Rhodes on the show.

Here is WWE's Twitter announcement on Austin and Jarrett, along with Jarrett's tweet: