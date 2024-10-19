Jeff Jarrett Discusses His Relationship With Bryan Danielson

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream and Danielson’s full-time wrestling career coming to an end.

Jarrett said, “I don’t ever remember — been doing it 37 years… I’ve never felt, because you can feel a crowd even if they’re not yelling. I don’t know if that makes sense, Conrad. But it was really, really emotional. So, to jump back to Zero Hour and me and Renee and RJ, and we were talking before we went on the air. And you know, just the Tacoma Dome [is] one of the largest, or maybe the largest, wood dome structure and all the acts that had been in there. And Bryan Danielson grew up 78 miles from that door-to-door. He confirmed that. So that — in a lot of ways, when you talk about a global business, he’s obviously been around the world. But for him to be heading in there as the champion and to go out that way, and the people in the arena — A, I don’t think they expected him to lose under any circumstance, being that in his backyard. And B, just how that last scene felt. It was — you could feel the emotion in the arena. I can’t remember — and maybe you can help me through this through the episode. But I can’t ever remember a pay-per-view going off the air under those circumstances. It was, cameras kept rolling. I’m not sure what they are going to air. We’ll have to wait and see and tune in. But Connie, it was an emotional night — I’ll say this, it was an emotional day. I saw Bryan three or four times throughout the day. I saw him actually by wardrobe at one point, he had that jacket with the BCC and those, and the story of that. WrestleDream, I think, will go down in history as really a unique, different, obviously bell-to-bell, incredible wrestling.”

On his relationship with Danielson:

“The last half hour was about as emotionally charged as you can get for me, because of my attachment with Bryan. And more than the emotional attachment, the respect I have for him, his career, how he’s done it, the way he’s done it. You just don’t see that in 2024. A guy from a small town who cut his teeth, Shawn Michaels’ wrestling school, and I’ll say at ROH and independents. And the journey and the ups and downs at WWE before the injury, the retirement, the comeback, the run here. I got lucky enough to have that anything goes [match], one of his last singles matches in his full-time career. That’s special. I saw a post of basically his last — I don’t know how many matches. Conrad, it was just really, really emotional. But man, Mox and company. About as established of — I’ll call them the villains, the heels, the bad guys, whatever you want. What a statement they made Saturday night. There’s no doubt about that.”

