Jeff Jarrett Discusses Kevin Nash And Scott Hall’s Impact On TNA In 2004

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Kevin Nash and Scott Hall’s impact on TNA in 2004.

Jarrett said, “At this time — oh, boy. You set the stage well, but — so we’re two years into weekly pay per views, almost two and a half years, and we’re going to make the jump to monthly. And so there’s a bit of a cadence and a weekly, and so AJ Styles has been with us for two years, James Storm. We’ll call it our homegrown guys. There was a sense of the boat being rode, and the Fox Sports Net. And you know, there was a lot to be said about the relationship with Fox Sport, both good and bad. But we knew — and the limited data, but the data we got — that we were doing good to extraordinarily good. But again, Friday afternoons. But we all knew, ‘We’re going to monthly pay per views. Let’s shake up the bushes. Let’s get as many big names–‘ not as many. ‘Let’s get some valuable names to get up there.’ And when I called Kevin and Scott and kind of laid things out, I said, ‘Hey, man, we’re not talking in a year deal. We can’t afford you, but can we figure out a series of dates?’ And they both were like, ‘Yeah.’ I remember both of the phone calls, Scott Hall’s kind of vividly… and I said, like, ‘Hey, man, it’s six, eight, ten — you guys kind of tell me what you want to dive into? But we’re doing our first monthly pay-per-view and I’d love for you guys to kind of — no, you don’t have to have a match. But you’re part of this whole build. And it’s me against Hardy,’ and everything that’s going to go into. And look, those two guys in ’04, they’re only a few years removed from [being] just the biggest box of distractions in the entire business. And so that was a part of the mindset. ‘Let’s get them out there upfront and hopefully make some noise to sell some pay-per-view buys.’”

On reports of problems with them in TNA:

“So the websites had to create content. And so they had to talk about all kind of craziness and this and that. But at the end of the day, it made for good writing. ‘Hall and Nash upset the locker room.’ ‘Hall and Nash did this.’ ‘Hall and Nash did that.’ All that. But the reality was, the people that were on our — we’ll call it our weekly roster, to get the opportunity for Kevin and Scott to be on our show? They welcomed it Because they knew, ‘Hey boys, these are big stars. They can help us.’ It really was that simple.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)