Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Challenges Of Doing Long-Term Storylines While Running PPVs

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the challenges of doing long-term storylines while running PPV Events every month.

Jarrett said, “And in broad strokes, you have to. I was thinking about the kind of numbers game, if you will. Conrad, And it’s come up, you just we touched on it earlier, and we were kibitzing, you know, Wembley, you know, all in all, out back-to-back weeks, we were doing the monthly pay-per-view grind, and look when it launched, Our man EB launched that in 95 and WCW my guess is his roster was probably 8090 guys, maybe I don’t know, let’s say 80, 80 ish whatever WWF they went, and they still kept the big four and the monthlies and Vince went with that in your house branding. You know, when you look at our roster, and I think we had around 40, 30 to 40 guys, you almost by design, it’s impossible to come up with new matchups and everything that goes with it. You know, our business just, it’s so difficult. It’s just really not built that way. There’s, you know, going into the gaming business, and something that shines such a light on it is that this game has been developing. So all the build has been toward one event. Well, in music, you put out an album, go on tour, and hope you pay dividends. And then the next year, hopefully, you have another album that goes out, you know, the music business, but you can always play your hits. Wrestling is, and in sports, you have different seasons and new teams, new coaches, new players, and a new set of circumstances. Yes, you have your rivalries, but there’s nothing like wrestling 52 weeks a year. Now look at, you know, six nights a week. You have all the content on. And if you don’t have a super, super deep roster. It is a real, real challenge to come up with compelling storylines that bite.”

You can check out Jeff Jarrett’s complete podcast in the video below.