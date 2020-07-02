Jeff Jarrett Drops Two Legal Claims Against Anthem and Impact Wrestling

The trial for Jeff Jarrett and GFW’s lawsuit against Impact Wrestling and Anthem Media began earlier this week.

The latest update on the trial came from PWInsider which reports that Jarrett and GFW have dropped two claims against the defendants.

These claims that were dropped include Federal Trademark Infringement and Counterfeiting of the GFW brand in addition to the claim that Anthem created ‘Unfair Competition’ under Tennessee common law by using said brand.

The trial, which entered its fourth day today, is ongoing in Nashville.