Jeff Jarrett Explains How Ric Flair Should Have Handled His Last Match

How should Ric Flair have handled his last match?

Jeff Jarrett, who was involved in the final bout of the pro wrestling legend, spoke about this during a recent edition of his “My World” podcast.

“If we had to do it all over again, I’d say, Ric, walk back down that aisle, step up into the ring, leave something and walk out, but do it by yourself,” Jarrett stated when talking about this topic during the episode. “His career, it just spans multiple generations and multiple opponents. I would’ve loved to have seen him stand in the ring and literally let every light in the ring go dark except one spotlight on him and then just fade out.”

Jarrett added, “But you know, it happened as real and as authentic as a lot of things were with that emotion and however, it happened was exactly how it was supposed to happen.”

