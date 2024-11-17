Jeff Jarrett Explains Victory Road’s Importance To TNA’s Growth

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the importance of the Victory Road 2004 PPV to TNA.

Jarrett said, “I’ve never been one for big ‘Rah rah’ speeches. But I have been really big on not just being optimistic, but, ‘Hey guys, think things through and see a victory.’ I’m not talking about a 1-2-3, but have the vision of a great pay-per-view out of a great match, and digging down and have passion… I don’t mean that out of disrespect, but everybody knew that’s the day that the game has completely changed. At that time, they didn’t know, for better or worse, but it had changed. But to me, the running thread and going from the weekly to the monthly — yes, Conrad, there was an extreme sense of, ‘Let’s go do this, guys. Let’s go, you know, show the wrestling fan base that we can put on a three-hour PPV that kicks ass.’”

On TNA being an underdog:

“So you know, I’m not trying to paint this big rosy picture, but if there’s one kind of common thread that I believe from talent to office to production and even the fan base. I believe that in spite of the naysayers, if you will, there was a real ‘Little Engine that Could’ mentality that kept growing and kept growing and kept growing, that started in 2002. In my opinion, kept going till Hulk Hogan got on board.”

