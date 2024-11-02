Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Never Had Talks With The Rock, Steve Austin Or Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including whether there was any talk of extending his feud with Elias in WWE.

Jarrett said, “I think I saw this on X, but — because I was going to say, ‘Were any more matches in WWE discussed for you after Elias?’ Between who, because me and Elias had many discussions. And there was definitely discussions — Michael Hayes at one time said, ‘Hey, let’s take that out on live events.’ And yeah, the creative team talked about it a couple of different ways, extending it. Yes, there was definitely discussion, but it got no further than just discussing.”

On TNA never talking with The Rock, Steve Austin or Shawn Michaels:

“Knowing the realities of our budget, none of those guys seriously were under consideration. You know, the relationships they had was specifically Vince at the time, you kind of knew that. You know, even when Dixie had a lunch with Goldberg, I knew that was — it was just not a reality. And you know, when you kind of look at different talent and signings and stuff like that, I’ll give you a little conversation. Because I had, whether it was — I’ve been out to a couple of dove hunts at Bob Carter’s house on the ranch in the early days. And then kind of as time evolved, and different conversations with folks in Dallas, I would try to do my best to say, ‘Look, just because they’re a massive star in WWE, if they don’t really get in line with the brand I’m not sure their star power is going to translate.’ I think that’s sometimes a big thing. You hear — you know, and maybe that’s fresh on my brain. I just heard that the other day, Yankees [and] Dodgers, when they kind of talked about putting these clubs together that both managers have done a good job of really putting people in positions to succeed. The Jim Collins book. Get the right people in the right seats, on the right bus, and you’ll go somewhere successful. But at the same time, you got to get the wrong people off the bus, or you’re going to have a chemistry that don’t doesn’t work. So I think that’s very important when you put together a roster or an organization as well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

