Jeff Jarrett Files New Trademarks For “Slapnutz” Term

Jeff Jarrett filed new trademarks for “slapnutz” on January 4th for a variety of food items that include nut-based snack bars, protein bars, cookies, and popcorn.

This past July, Jarrett first filed to trademark the terms for hats, sweatshirts, socks, and shirts. Here are the descriptions:

IC 005. US 005 006 018 044 046 051 052. G & S: Protein dietary supplements formed and packaged as bars; Protein supplements formed and packaged as bars

IC 029. US 046. G & S: Nut-based snack bars; Nut-based snack foods; Nut-based snack foods, namely, nut clusters; Nuts; Potato chips; Protein based, nutrient-dense snack bars; Chopped nuts; Flavored nuts; Flavoured nuts; Fruit- and nut-based snack bars featuring a chocolate coating; Low-fat potato chips; Prepared nuts; Processed nuts; Processed cashew nuts; Roasted nuts; Seasoned nuts; Seasoned potato chips; Shelled nuts; Snack mix consisting of dehydrated fruit and processed nuts; Snack mix consisting primarily of dehydrated fruits, processed nuts and also including sesame sticks; Snack mix consisting primarily of processed nuts, seeds, dried fruit and also including chocolate; Snack mix consisting primarily of processed fruits, processed nuts and/or raisins

IC 030. US 046. G & S: Cookies; Popcorn; Chocolate covered nuts; Chocolate-coated nuts; Chocolate-covered nuts; Chocolate-covered potato chips; Cinnamon-coated nuts; Cookies with nuts; High-protein cereal bars; Processed popcorn; Seasoned popcorn

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and podcaster in the field of professional wrestler, sports entertainer, or podcaster for entertainment purposes