Jeff Jarrett Interview: What Makes Elias Unique & Entertaining

Jeff Jarrett recently sat down with Metro.co.uk and has words of praise for Elias, who he feuded with for his mini-comeback in 2019.

“He’s got a huge upside. His injury last year was unfortunate, because he was really starting to get on a roll,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett added: “He’s got something that you can’t teach, that you can’t coach, that you can’t manufacture. He’s got a unique set of skills. He’s got an aura about him, a charisma about him that’s very unique. The fact that he can play, and sing, and wrestle, and write music, and tie it all together – it makes him a very entertaining character.”