Jeff Jarrett Lands “High Level” Executive Position with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has returned to WWE.

According to PWInsider, Jarrett has been hired to serve in a high-level executive position on the company’s live events side. According to the report, Jarrett’s new role entails him “taking over live events” for WWE.

Next week will mark the start of Jarrett’s new WWE duties.

Jarrett was hired as a WWE Producer in January 2019 after a historic career that began in the mid-1980s; he was later promoted to the WWE creative team in March. Jarrett swiftly progressed to an executive position in the live events department, but he left quietly when WWE live events were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jarrett is part of the ownership group of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Minor League Baseball team’s ownership group and presents his “My World” podcast with AdFreeShows.com. In recent years, Jarrett has also made appearances for AAA, GCW, and other promotions. It’s unclear if he’ll keep doing so now that he’s back with WWE.

In other Jarrett news, he will appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show as the next guest.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.