Jeff Jarrett Looks Back At Issues He Faced Over TNA Wrestling Video Game

Jeff Jarrett has dealt with many business issues as a performer in front of the camera and executive behind-the-scenes throughout his multiple decades spent in the pro wrestling business.

On the latest installment of his “My World” podcast, Double J reflected on one that affected the latter, as he looked back on his issues with Midway Games over the TNA Wrestling video game.

“Dixie [Carter] and you know, Greg Allison, who was working on the gaming side, who we later hired, they were handling all that day to day,” he began. “So, I was, you know, during this time in development and all that, you know, my personal life, there were so many different things going on, but I was always made aware. I heard the news [that] they’re having some issues internally, but it was explained from the very beginning The game is a huge priority. It’s a top priority. Everything’s going to be okay. And it turned out, what was cool from our perspective, the folks in TNA that had been there from day one, 2002, is that, wow, okay, so they’ve got this kind of priority on the game, and they’re developing it, and they’ve put massive resources behind it.”

Jarrett continued, “But, you know, it was something that even in our creative meetings, guys would ask me, and I’m like, Look, at the end of the day, I’m not a gamer, but it better be a good game. And, you know, over the last two years, Conrad, I’ve found out even more that there were the right expectations internally. And I remember that money was obviously made from the game, but it was a good game. And, you know, I’m going around saying everything was happening in that organization that we had zero control over and knew it. And despite that, we did alright.”

Check out the complete episode of the “My World” podcast with Jeff Jarrett via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.