Jeff Jarrett No Longer Working for WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett has left WWE.

According to PWInsider, Jarrett left his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Though it has been assumed that he finished last Friday, this is not entirely certain.

In 2019, Jarrett was hired to work as a producer, and he later joined the creative team before advancing to an executive position. Jarrett, who was one of many workers placed on furlough during the pandemic, was rehired in May of this year to oversee the live events department.

Sales of tickets for live events increased under Jarrett. The company touted earlier this week about record-breaking WrestleMania 39 ticket sales. In recent months, there has also been an increase in non-televised events.

Jarrett co-hosts the “My World” podcast on AdFreeShows.com with Conrad Thompson, and he has a stake in the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball team in the Minor Leagues. With tag team partner Jay Lethal, Jarrett competed in Ric Flair’s Last Match last month against Flair and Andrade El Idolo. He officiated the Tag Team Title match between The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam the previous evening as a special referee.

Jarrett has not made any public comments about leaving the WWE. He did tweet the following earlier today: