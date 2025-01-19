Jeff Jarrett On His Current Physical Condition And Well-Being

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, appeared on The Bobby Jones Show. In it, he discussed various topics, including how he was feeling physically at this moment.

Jarrett said, “This may sound crazy at 57 years of age, I wish I could wrestle more because wrestling every three weeks or once a month, I know for the next 48-72 hours, and I’m all into the recovery and the cryo (therapy) and saunas, and all that stuff, but there is something about the lactic acid build-up. It’s rough. I hate to admit it, but it is really rough.”

On how he will always be around wrestling:

“I’m not riding off into the sunset. I’ll be around professional wrestling. As far as an in-ring career, I just made up my mind, ‘This is it.’ I think I’ve also incentivized myself because I want one last shot at gold. I want to go out with a bang, somehow, someway, and then be done with it, but I’m not ready to be done with it, at all.”

