Jeff Jarrett On Whether Hangman Page Could Be The Face Of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including “Hangman” Adam Page.

Jarrett said, “He’s aggressive. Yeah, he brings it, and I respect that. When a guy — you know, he’s super athletic. He had that trilogy of matches against Swerve [Strickland], kind of in that — we’ll call it feud. And I went and did quite a bit of research on his matches and his body of work, not just AEW. Going all the [way to] Japan, Ring of Honor. And just kind of knowing the story. And so I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy.”

On whether Hangman could be the face of AEW:

“My set point is, Hangman knows how to evoke emotion. And we’ve said it many, many times here on the show, creative is subjective. And so, it depends on what lane the talent’s going to pick, or the process is going to be, or how the promotion is going to roll it out. Do I think Hangman could be that guy? Yeah, but it’s staying the course.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)