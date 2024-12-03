Jeff Jarrett Open To Commentary Role On AEW Dynamite/Collision

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has been a busy man in AEW, balancing on-screen appearances with behind-the-scenes work, media commitments, and commentary on Zero Hour events prior to pay-per-view broadcasts.

On his “My World” podcast, he was asked if he would be willing to provide commentary for AEW Dynamite and Collision. Jarrett explained how he unexpectedly ended up calling the action on an episode of Dynamite. He described a chat with Tony Schiavone, who told him that he would be joining the commentary team that night at the request of AEW management.

“He said, ‘The man has requested you do it, and they want to know if you’re up for it,’” Jarrett said. Though initially hesitant, he accepted Schiavone’s encouragement and seized the opportunity.

This event appears to have changed Jarrett’s outlook on a possible future in commenting. He originally dismissed the idea, but is now showing openness to the possibility.

“Prior to Spokane and me doing that one episode of Dynamite and Rampage, I’d have said, zero chance, but you never know,” Jarrett admitted. “I’ll just sit back and have fun with it. I love being a part of the Zero Hour panel.”

Jarrett’s versatility and skill in numerous facets of the wrestling industry make him an important addition to AEW. Whether he continues to pursue commentary or takes on other duties, his contributions to the firm are apparent.

