Jeff Jarrett Praises Shelton Benjamin’s Recent Run And Career Longevity

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently took time to celebrate the career and recent performances of Shelton Benjamin during an episode of his My World podcast. Jarrett reflected on Benjamin’s storied history, both in amateur wrestling and professional wrestling, and praised his current run in AEW.

“I just want to give someone their flowers,” Jarrett began, referring to Shelton Benjamin. He touched upon Benjamin’s collegiate wrestling background and his connection to Brock Lesnar, stating, “Shelton Benjamin, with his history and him being teammates with Brock [Lesnar], I get to hear those stories every now and then—the college stories from their amateur days. Shelton had graduated when Brock was coming in, so I think there was a senior-freshman difference there. But he wrestled Brock every day. I can’t imagine the grueling nature of that.”

Jarrett also applauded Benjamin’s recent work in AEW, particularly a standout match against Kazuchika Okada. “But, you know, Shelton is no spring chicken, and I’m telling you, after that Okada match, he has had a run of matches—and I told him this yesterday at catering.” Jarrett recounted a conversation with Benjamin, saying, “He said, ‘I can’t eat too much. I gotta work.’ I said, ‘I hear ya, that digestive system doesn’t work as quick as it used to. I can relate.’ But, man, I told him, ‘I don’t want to say you’ve stepped your game up, but man, oh man, you have done some special things since you arrived.’ So I’m happy for Shelton, big time.”

In WWE, Benjamin was a member of The Hurt Business and often relegated to undercard roles outside of that faction. However, since transitioning to AEW, he has been given more prominent opportunities, leading to the stellar performances that earned Jarrett’s praise. Benjamin’s resurgence in AEW has solidified his reputation as a world-class talent.