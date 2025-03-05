Jeff Jarrett Reacts To Cody Rhodes Telling The Rock To ‘Go Fk Himself’

On a recent episode of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett addressed the controversial nickname “Break-A-Wish” that some fans have given John Cena following his shocking heel turn.

Jarrett acknowledged that the nickname, a play on Cena’s record-setting Make-A-Wish contributions, effectively connects with fans despite the potential controversy.

“It resonates. It’s certainly not, ‘Confuse them, you lose them’. It’s the opposite of that. Everybody understands that. Will it, in this politically charged environment… At the end of the day, it goes without saying, and I’ve said it a bunch on My World, yes, we’re pop culture, but people understand more now than ever that we’re theater. We really are Shakespeare to the masses.”

Jarrett believes that modern audiences view WWE as entertainment rather than reality, making such a nickname less controversial than it might have been years ago.

“I just don’t think there’s going to be the offense that there could have been even 2, 3, 4. 5, years ago. I just don’t think it’s going to happen today because of John Cena and his legitimate record of setting all the Make-A-Wish records and The Rock and the brand and WWE and the industry as a whole. We’re on seven nights a week, so we’re in people’s homes. People understand who and what we are.”

Jarrett also shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes telling The Rock to “go f**k himself” during their heated segment.

“Not needed. That’s my gut reaction. What’s the upside? What did you get out of it? It just wasn’t needed at all.”

While the moment added intensity to the storyline, Jarrett questioned whether the explicit remark truly enhanced the feud or if it was an unnecessary risk given WWE’s broad audience.

As Cena’s heel turn and Rhodes’ rivalry with The Rock continue to shape WWE’s road to WrestleMania 41, reactions from legends like Jarrett offer an interesting perspective on how these moments are being received.