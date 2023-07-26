Jeff Jarrett Recalls Negotiating With Bobby Lashley, IMPACT Star Being On American Gladiators

Jeff Jarrett has been around forever.

On the latest installment of his “My World” podcast, the IMPACT Wrestling founder reflected on early negotiations with Bobby Lashley years ago, as well as Matt Morgan being on “American Gladiators.”

On having talks with Bobby Lashley: “And right behind him is Bellator, which is also Viacom owned. So that is kind of where all the initial discussions, Hey, Bobby’s fighting over here on our Bellator brand. I don’t wanna say that they ask of any interest, but when we kind of saw, I hate to use this word. I guess it’s such a four-letter word now, the synergy that, hey, our schedule isn’t full-time. And I think he had a; I think his first deal was a three-fight deal. Not a lot. We knew there was gonna be a possibility of us working together. And like you said, um, when we kind of dug, look, Bobby looks phenomenal. It was just like, why did he leave? Why did he leave up there? Why did he let him go? But yeah, we were; all of us were definitely interested. And Dixie [Carter], that was one of her, I don’t say pet projects, but she kind of dove into the, the spike side of it and said, how, how can we work together? ’cause it gonna be great to get great talent, but collaborating with the network was always a bonus for everyone.”

On having Matt Morgan on American Gladiator: “Matt is a legitimate 6 10, 6 11, 7 footer. Very athletic former basketball player. The first couple of times I met him, I just thought this is right up Vince McMahon’s alley athletic guy. That, that, you know, if his, whatever skills that Vince or WWE at the time might not have been happy with, I thought immediately, why didn’t they cultivate it? Because you can certainly cultivate this. But yeah, to get the opportunity and the reboot of American Gladiators was a big deal in Hollywood. They were really swinging for the fences for us to get him. He lived in the area. I just thought he could be a player for us.”

