Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Working With Former UFC Star Frank Trigg

Jeff Jarrett knows talent when he sees it.

And he saw it in a former UFC fighter that never quite broke through in the pro wrestling world.

On the latest installment of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, the pro wrestling legend and AEW star reflected on working with former MMA veteran Frank Trigg.

“Yeah and I’ve gotten a couple of Twitter bites on that that we’ve talked about,” he said during a recent episode of his show. “Frank is box office, and we just did so little, but I mean, he can talk and he’s athletic and see you know, he’s got a lineage and a platform.”

Jarrett continued, “It’s not like character development that you’re starting from absolute scratch. And his looks, his presentation is pretty damn good for never really getting into it.”

Check out the complete episode of the “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.