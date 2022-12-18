Jeff Jarrett Returns to In-Ring Action During AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios (Photos)

Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, AEW filmed two sessions of their weekly series Dark.
Jeff Jarrett was among those who participated in the tapings. He took part in a tag team match with Satnam Singh.
Jarrett and Singh defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Jarrett said he and Jay Lethal will win the Tag Team titles from The Acclaimed.
This was likely Jarrett’s only appearance on the Dark series, but it was a homecoming for him, as TNA Wrestling filmed their weekly television and pay-per-view events there for several years.
Click here for full AEW Dark spoiler taping results. You can check out some photos of his appearance below:
