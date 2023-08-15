Jeff Jarrett Reveals Leatherface Will Be In Texas Deathmatch On AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch that he will be having with Jeff Hardy on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be part of a sponsorship deal with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game that will come out soon.

Jarrett said, “He may be doing more than limp out. But no, who would have thunk? What am I, the video game sponsor deal? Me and Orange Cassidy a couple months ago had that sponsorship. It is an absolutely very cool integration. That game comes out in just a few days. But no, it’s a very cool deal. Everybody’s heard of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but coming out in a video game form. Death Match, didn’t think I had that on my bingo card, either.”

Jarrett also talked about how the real Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie will be involved in his Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch with Jeff Hardy.

“I dabbled in GCW a little bit, and I’m sure [Matt] Cardona is gonna have something to say about this, but yeah, me and Nero Hardy, one on one. Rumor has it, Leatherface is gonna be involved. Did you ever see Leatherface? This is the real Leatherface, though.”

You can check out Jeff Jarrett’s complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes)