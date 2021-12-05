Jeff Jarrett Reveals The Differences Between His WCW Runs In 1996 and 1999

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on the differences between his WCW runs in 1996 and 1999.

“When I got there in ‘96, the vibe of, which had never been done, the team that produced WrestleMania every year was number 2. That was revolutionary. That was groundbreaking. There was the NWO, Hulk, Savage, Hall, and Nash. Fast forward to October ‘99, chaos. From the day I got there, I knew, felt, and observed, that ok, unorganized is a nice way of saying it.”