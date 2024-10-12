Jeff Jarrett Reveals Which WrestleDream Match He’s Looking Forward To The Most

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Brody King.

Jarrett said, “Over the weekend, I was looking at something and came across my iPad — that Atlanta street fight we had with the House of Black. Me, Satnam and Jay, back in Atlanta early part of this year. You know, Brody is deceptively, not just big, he’s huge. But man, he can move.”

On the WrestleDream match he’s looking forward to the most:

“I’m going to go back to Mox[ley] and Danielson. You know, at the end of the Chicago All Out pay-per-view and all the controversy. And just that whole scenario, and then here we are. I’m curious to see — I don’t want to go dive off into inside baseball, but I’m curious to see the cadence, the match flow, the psychology — just how everything rolls out. Bryan, as listeners of this show know how much I hold him in high regard. But the — I don’t call it the story, but just the mindset of coming into this, I’m excited to see this. Just as a fan, I want to sit down and watch, ‘Boom. Here come the entrances; alright, boys, let’s see what you got.; I don’t know if that makes sense to you Conrad, I’m curious as a wrestling fan, what kind of match they’re going to have.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.