Jeff Jarrett Says His AEW Signing Was a “Work in Progress” and Didn’t Happen Overnight

Jeff Jarrett discussed his AEW Dynamite debut and his behind-the-scenes role with the company on the latest “My World” podcast.

“The pieces of the puzzle started to fall together and the behind the scenes role, as well as in front of the camera, all those pieces started to kind of fall in and it didn’t happen overnight. This has kind of been a work in progress for quite some time. It wasn’t something that just kind of happened overnight,” Jarrett explained.

Jarrett discussed his wife Karen’s reaction and how excited he is to be a part of AEW:

“I don’t know if I’m more excited about the behind-the-scenes work or the executive work or all that, or the in-ring stuff because Karen texted me Wednesday, about one o’clock or 1:30, and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I feel like I’m a 19 year old rookie pacing around WMC TV studios.’ I said, ‘I’m nervous about tonight.’ I’m thinking things through. I wanted it to go right. I wasn’t all sure of that. So that’s kind of one of the messages I want to throw out there. Folks, I’ve been doing it a long time, but I was as nervous as could be, and when the lights were restored in the ring, it was a surreal moment. The reaction had a little fresh coat of paint, little red guitar, little red and black guitar. It was really cool. I got a good crack on old Darby. I am super grateful. I’m excited. I’m ready to dig in, in all kinds of ways.”

