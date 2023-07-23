WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett, who is also their Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how TNA/IMPACT Wrestling needed a loaded roster in 2017 as Anthem Sports was just brand-new to the wrestling business and they had to put their best foot forward and hammer down.

Jarrett said, “Well, and see, that was something that I tried to kind of start and get in early in the episode. Anthem was brand new to the business. And look at the time, I was my own worst enemy and then some, but they were, and they take their responsibility and that’s all water under the bridge. But I, you know, and I was straight up with Ed and Anthem, Hey, we have got to put our best foot forward. We’ve gotta get talent in here. And we, we, we’ve gotta, I mean, hammer down. And I thought we had a lot of damage control and then rebuilding that we had to do immediately. And that first and foremost, comes with the great compelling content we’ve mentioned. Bruce [Prichard] came on, I think we’ve mentioned it on the prior episode, but Bruce behind the scenes producing and being on camera.”

Jarrett also talked about how Santana and Ortiz have unlimited potential and how they just have a real authentic vibe in them and magic when put together.

“I think it’s unlimited [their potential]. I mean, that was, you know, I could remember from a creative perspective, January, February, koans promo skills and the LA, I’ll call it a brand within our world, I thought was still very strong, but we needed new talent. And so I know Jeremy Borash was, and Konnan was involved and maybe a few others, but that was the new LAX, Ortiz in Santana. And I fell in love with them on day one. I just think they have got a real authentic vibe that they’re not book in. They don’t look alike. They’re not exactly alike, but they just got, I just think, uh, the magic in them is it, and, and I’ve said this, it’s not one plus one equals. The sum is fantastic. It is. They just got magic when you put ’em together.”

Jarrett then talked about former WWE Star Chris Masters and how he has the longevity and success.

“When I think back on and you could just kind of give an array of people’s career that when you jump on TV at such an early age Yes. And get shot up quickly, maybe too quickly. Hindsight tells you you don’t have anywhere to go but down. You know, you don’t manufacture. There’s only one rock and one, you know. So the slow, methodical build to the progression of a guy’s career, there’s so much more, I don’t wanna say longevity as only, but longevity and success. Chris can work.”

You can check out Jeff Jarrett’s full comments in the video below.