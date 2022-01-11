Jeff Jarrett Says There’s Room For Multiple Major Wrestling Promotions

Jeff Jarrett appeared on The Business of the Business and during it, he gave his thoughts on the current landscape of pro wrestling.

He thinks there is room for several major promotions in the business aside from WWE and AEW.

“From a business point of view, not only do I think there’s room for number three, I think there’s room for number four and five. I say that in that yes, United States has been, with all due respect to Japan and Mexico, we have been the exporters of content around the world. But you look at India, you look at South America, they are well aware of WWE and AEW.

“Matter of fact, folks in India, they’re still very aware of TNA and Impact and all that. So, when you look at things from a global perspective, 10 years ago you looked at, ‘How are we gonna make that Spike deal go from A to B to C?’ That’s where the money was at. The money is not just driven by cable television [anymore].”