Seth Rollins’ Most Devious Acts, Jeff Jarrett – WWE Backstage, The Rock, Angelo Dawkins, Chelsea Green

– The official WWE on FOX Twitter account tweeted the following, revealing that Jeff Jarrett will be appearing on “WWE Backstage” this Tuesday night. The show airs on the FS1 Network:
Tuesday, @WWE Hall of Famer @RealJeffJarrett joins the #WWEBackstage panel for the first time, at 12am/9p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/qWOIdL8apI
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 24, 2020
Looking forward to this…@WWE @WWEonFOX @FS1 #WWEBackstage https://t.co/In5zKfXY8k
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) May 24, 2020
– Angelo Dawkins tweeted the following today, saying that he wants to get into the ring with AEW Superstar Hangman Page’s horse:
Send me location fam #SmokeSzn #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XGxXfEoWxR
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) May 23, 2020
– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at Seth Rollins’ most devious acts:
– The Rock posted the following video, showing the first 10 minutes of The Titan Games’ season premiere:
– Chelsea Green posted the following video, showing herself making some protein French toast: