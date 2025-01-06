Jeff Jarrett To Appear Live On AEW Dynamite In Clarksville, TN.

“The Last Outlaw” is coming to Clarksville, Tennessee.
Ahead of the second episode of AEW Dynamite of 2025, the company has announced that Jeff Jarrett will appear live on the January 8 show.
Jarrett appeared on last week’s show and announced he has re-signed with AEW and is pursuing the AEW World Championship in 2025.
Also scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN:
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF appears live
* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage
WEDNESDAY!
An EXPLOSIVE #AEWDynamite is taking shape as we welcome back @KennyOmegamanX to Wednesday Nights, determine a new challenger for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship and much more WEDNESDAY from Clarksville, TN on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/lCNsTl8ZCN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2025